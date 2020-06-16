Avenge killing of soldiers, ensure sacrifice don't go in vain: Asaduddin Owaisi to Centre on Galwan Valley clash

New Delhi: Reacting to the latest development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked the central government to ensure that sacrifices of the three soldier who were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops, do not go in vain.

"India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in #Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," the AIMIM leader wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the Lok Sabha MP also raised speculation if the soldiers were beaten to death by the Chinese troops on the Indian territory.

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, and two other valiant soldiers were martyred during violent clashes with Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley. The sources said the three Army men died due to injuries sustained following stone-pelting and use of rods by the Chinese side.

The 'shocking' bloodshed incident which took place on June 15 night at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a first to take place in the last 45 years. The sources said the three Army men died due to injuries sustained following stone-pelting and use of rods by the Chinese side, adding that no firearms were used during the clash.

Military sources said the two armies held Major General-level talks at the site of the clash to defuse the situation.

While calling India to not take unilateral action on the killing of its troops in the border standoff, China accused Indian soldiers of crossing border and attacking Chinese personnel, that caused the latest standoff.

China alleged that the Indian troops twice crossed the de-facto border on June 15 for illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel which led to serious physical conflict. "We once again solemnly ask the Indian side to follow our consensus, strictly regulate its front-line troops and do not cross the line, do not stir up troubles or make unilateral moves that may complicate matters," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley and certain other areas of eastern Ladakh for the last five weeks.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.

The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions, and demanded their immediate withdrawal for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area. Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row.

The Indian side has been pitching for restoration of status quo ante and immediate withdrawal of thousands of Chinese troops from the areas which India considers on its side of the LAC.