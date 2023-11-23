Awareness Raised Against Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Through Walkathon Amid Air Pollution Crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) has predicted that by 2030, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) will ascend to the third leading cause of death worldwide. Contributing factors such as smoking, environmental pollution, and occupational risks are particularly relevant in India, where the prevalence of COPD is soaring due to escalating pollution and evolving lifestyle patterns.

Marking a significant stride in the fight against COPD, a walkathon was organised at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai recently. The event was organised by the Association of Physicians of India (API), with support from Lupin Pharmaceuticals. The walkathon was held in conjunction with World COPD Day and the event marked a unified stand by the citizens against a growing global health crisis.

Secretary of API, Agam Vora, said in the statement, "Tackling COPD requires more than medical intervention; it demands widespread public awareness and behavioural change. This walkathon is a key step in our ongoing efforts to address the growing threat of COPD, particularly in the face of India's increasing air pollution challenges."

Senior Vice President of Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Hirak Bose, said, "Supporting initiatives like this walkathon aligns with Lupin's commitment to holistic health and wellness. We are proud to back API in their endeavours to raise COPD awareness."

Senior Physician of Malad Medical Association, K C Mehta said, "The urban surge in COPD cases is a wake-up call. Events like this Walkathon are instrumental in shining a spotlight on lung health and empowering individuals to take charge of their respiratory well-being."

The event offered routes of 3 km, 4 km, and 5 km, attracting over 200 participants, including medical experts from API, IMA, and other medical associations, as well as COPD patients.