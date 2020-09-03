Ayodhya Development Authority approves Ram temple layout

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Wednesday approved the layout of the grand Ram Temple after holding a meeting with officials in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The total area of the layout is 2.74 lakh square metres or 67 acres and the temple covers 12,879 square metre area, a little more than 3 acres.

In the 76th meeting of the Ayodhya Development Authority, the layout submitted for 67 acres of land had been cleared. For this 67 acres, a development charge of Rs 2,11,33,184 has been deposited by the Trust. Another amount of Rs 15,00,363 as Labor Cess will be deposited soon, Dr Neeraj Shukla Vice-President of the ADA told Zee News.

He furtehr informed that the total amount includes a development fee of Rs. 1,79,45,477; building permit fee of Rs 64,400; development license fee of Rs 1,50,000; Supervision fee of Rs 29,73,307 and Rs 65,000 for the map.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had on August 29 submitted the layout of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and other documents related to it, to ADA for approval. The Trust on August 20 had said that the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has "begun" and the engineers are now testing the soil at the site.

According to Trust, the shrine will be built by adhering to the country`s ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the `Bhoomi pujan` at Ram Janmbhoomi site.

In February 2020, PM Modi had announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.