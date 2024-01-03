New Delhi: As the date of the consecration of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya is approaching, the stories of millions of Ram devotees’ vows and memories associated with their revered Shri Ram are coming to the fore. One such sentiment is that of the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose 30-year-old pledge is about to be fulfilled, which he had sworn by.

About 500 years ago, Babar’s general Mir Baqi had demolished the temple built on the birthplace of Lord Ram and built the Babri Masjid. The BJP and the RSS’s affiliate organizations had been dreaming of seeing their own temple on the birthplace of God since before independence and were slowly moving towards achieving their goal.

In this campaign, the BJP, which would later go ahead in the future, started its unity journey from Kanyakumari on December 11, 1991, which reached Ayodhya on January 14, 92. In that journey, BJP’s senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi and former propagandist of the Sangh, who was the general secretary of Gujarat BJP as Narendra Modi, also came to see Ram Lalla in the tent. Modi had gone to see the birthplace at that time.

According to those who know PM Modi closely, it was then that Prime Minister Modi had taken this pledge that he would come to see after being present in the temple. The wheel of time moved on. The legal battle ended. That is why when the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of the temple, PM Modi reached there during the foundation stone laying of the temple and now as soon as PM Modi will see the first sight of God after the completion of the worship in the main yajman status of the consecration ceremony, then his 30-year-old pledge will also be fulfilled.

In the 1990s, when the BJP had intensified the Ram temple movement. At that time, Modi was the main coordinator of the rath yatra that was taken out from Somnath under the leadership of LK Advani.