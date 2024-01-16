Ayodhya Ram Temple: This Muslim Family To Provide Flowers For Pran Pratishta Rituals

In the heart of Ayodhya, a spiritual aura enveloped the city as the puja ceremony for the Pran Pratistha event began in all the temples. Hanuman temples, in particular, were abuzz with the recitation of Sundar Kand, drawing devotees from all around. The sacred precincts of Hanuman Garhi witnessed a massive congregation of devotees who gathered with unwavering devotion.

As the city geared up for the consecration ceremonies scheduled from today until January 21, a palpable sense of anticipation filled the air. The security apparatus, in preparation for the grand events, underwent scrutiny, and on January 18, there was a planned rehearsal to assess the effectiveness of the security arrangements in Ayodhya. Commandos from different ATS zones were strategically deployed to ensure the safety of the sacred proceedings.

Amidst the spiritual fervour, an unexpected source contributed to the upcoming Pran Pratistha program scheduled for January 22. Mohammad Anees, a generational guardian of a flower garden in Ayodhya, was elated to share that the flowers to be offered to Ram Lalla during the ceremony would hail from his garden as well. While flowers are being sources from across vendors, Anees is also one among them. For five generations, the Anees family has been providing flowers to Hanuman Garhi, Ram Lalla, and all the temples in Ayodhya.

Expressing his joy, Mohammad Anees spoke of the harmony prevalent in Ayodhya, emphasizing that there are no religion-specific issues in the city. He remarked that the act of offering roses from his garden to Ramlala was a source of happiness for him. The unity and devotion permeating the city created a harmonious atmosphere, setting the stage for the upcoming sacred ceremonies.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday disclosed crucial details about the upcoming pran prathistha ceremony of Shri Ram Lala in the newly constructed grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to the CMO, the program and worship ritual of Shri Ram Lalla in his new grand temple in Ayodhya Dham on January 22 will start from January 16, while the idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18.