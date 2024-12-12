With the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, Bangladesh is gradually turning out to be another hostile neighbour for India. A shocking revelation has surfaced from Bangladesh which has put Indian security agencies on alert. Until now, radical forces in Bangladesh had primarily used Mohammad Yunus to push anti-Hindu and anti-India agendas. However, new developments indicate that the Bangladeshi military is now being co-opted into this sinister plan. Reports suggest that sections of the Bangladeshi army are being mobilized to support terror groups, aiming to replicate Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT), infamous for brutal cross-border attacks to be used against India.

Exclusive Details from Zee News

According to Zee News' exclusive information shown in DNA, a retired Bangladeshi military officer is allegedly attempting to establish a new terror group. This officer has been identified as Major Syed Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq, whose service batch number is BA-5916. Zia-ul-Haq previously served as the commander of the military wing of the Ansar-ul-Bangla Team, a terrorist organization. His objective is reportedly to recruit around 250 soldiers and officers from the Bangladeshi military to form a group that operates in the manner of terror outfits.

Blueprint of the Terror Plan

The retired officer's plan involves creating a specialized unit within the Bangladeshi military, similar to Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG). This elite Pakistani commando unit also operates as BAT (Border Action Team), notorious for infiltrations and cross-border attacks in Kashmir.

Exclusive reports reveal that Zia-ul-Haq has been tasked with forming a new military outfit along the same lines. This group will include approximately 200 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 17 Commissioned Officers. The primary focus of this group will be "hit-and-scoot" operations, designed for quick strikes and retreat tactics.

Echoes of Pakistan’s SSG in Bangladesh

The blueprint mirrors Pakistan's SSG, which has long been involved in aiding terrorist infiltration and carrying out attacks along the Kashmir border. Now, a similar challenge is emerging along the India-Bangladesh border. Reports indicate that the newly formed Bangladeshi unit aims to facilitate terror infiltration across the border, posing a grave security threat to India. The full extent of this developing terror plot, the role of Major Zia-ul-Haq, and the broader objectives behind this strategy will be detailed in our upcoming exclusive report. Stay tuned for further updates.