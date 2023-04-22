Bengal Shocker: Video Of Police Dragging Rape Victim's Body Surfaces; BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a video of police 'dragging' a rape victim's body surfaced online. In the video, police and para forces can be seen taking the body away from the angry mob while some can be seen pelting stones at the police. Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that 'such haste is often seen when the purpose is to eliminate or dilute evidence and cover up the crime'.

"In this video, the body West Bengal Police is insensitively dragging is that of a minor rape and murder victim from the Rajbongshi community in Uttar Dinajpur’s Kaliaganj. Such haste is often seen when the purpose is to eliminate or dilute evidence and cover up the crime...Shockingly, Mamata Banerjee’s administration didn’t allow local BJP MLAs Satyendra Nath Ray (from the Rajbongshi community) and Budhrai Tudu to visit the victim’s family but let Uttar Dinajpur TMC President Kanaia Lal Agarwal meet them. Who are they trying to save here?" said Malviya.

Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Lawlessness

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged lawlessness in the state and accused the state police responsible for the crime. The BJP leader also alleged that the police were busy in making security arrangements for the proposed trip of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to the district next month.

"Another rape & murder of a Minor Girl in WB. The dead body of a Class X student; belonging to the Rajbongshi Community, from Kaliaganj; Uttar Dinajpur was found in such condition. Days after Tribal ladies were punished with an atonement ritual, this happens to a Rajbongshi girl. Sorry state of Law & Order situation in WB as Police is busy with making security arrangements for 'Bhaipo's Nabajowar'. Unfortunately the common people; especially women are paying the price. The perpetrators are getting emboldened due to the inaction of the State Government," said Adhikari.

What is the case?

According to Bengal police, the minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants at Kaliaganj in the Uttar Dinajpur district of the state. The villagers found the body floating in the waters of a canal on Friday morning. The teenage girl went missing on Thursday evening. The victim is a resident of Gangua village and went missing after tuition classes. Despite an extensive search by locals and police, she could not be traced. A missing complaint was lodged by her family members.

When police went to recover the girl's body, the local people resisted demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, the officer said. Local people also put up road blockades, burnt tyres and allegedly pelted stones at police, he said. "We had to lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to control the mob. We are trying to bring the situation under control. A probe into the matter is on," the officer added. The body of the girl was finally recovered and sent for post-mortem, he said. (With PTI inputs)