Bengaluru Couple Orders Xbox Controller, Gets Venomous Surprise Instead - VIDEO

Bengaluru: In an unusual situation, a couple in Bengaluru recently ordered an Xbox controller online from Amazon App, but when they opened the package, they were in for a bone-chilling surprise. The packaged had a spectacled cobra instead that was coiled up inside.

Fortunately, the venomous snake was stuck to the packaging tape and couldn't cause any harm. The couple recorded the incident and shared it on social media, expressing their concern about safety and Amazon's handling of the situation. However, Amazon responded that they will investigate the matter.

The couple recorded a video and shared it on social media. The customer said, "We ordered an Xbox controller 2 days ago from Amazon and received a live snake in the package. The package was directly handed over to us by the delivery partner (not left outside). We live on Sarjapur road and captured the entire incident on camera, plus we have eyewitnesses to the same."

"Fortunately, it (snake) was stuck to the packaging tape and did not harm anyone in our household or apartment. Despite the danger, Amazon's customer support put us on hold for over 2 hours, forcing us to handle the situation all by ourselves in the middle of the night (again proof captured in videos and photos)," she added.

"We did receive a complete refund, but what do we get for risking our lives here with a highly venomous snake? This is clearly a safety breach caused solely by Amazon's negligence and their poor transportation/warehousing hygiene and supervision. Where is the accountability for such a serious lapse in safety?" she asked.

How Did Amazon React?

Taking to X, the company tweeted, "We're sorry to know about the inconvenience you've had with the Amazon order. We'd like to have this checked. Please share the required details here, and our team will get back to you soon with an update."

According to reports, the company said, "They have just shared a full refund, which they should have anyway. But we did not receive any compensation or an official apology beyond that. Their typical we regret the inconvenience caused to you, I believe does not count. This is by all means not acceptable to us as Amazon customers and to their delivery partner as an employee. This is a clear breach of safety. Also, I do not think we will receive a satisfactory resolution anytime soon."