Bhilai Nagar Constituency Election Live Updates: Congress’ Devendra Singh Yadav VS Bjp’s Prem Prakash Pandey

In the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, there is an assembly constituency called Bhilai Nagar. There are roughly 170,000 voters in the constituency, consisting of 82,000 female and 86,000 male votes. The majority of the voters in the seat are from the backward class, despite representing various castes and religions. There is an 85–90% range in the literacy rate. Remarkably, every five years, Bhilai Nagar voters choose a new MP, usually from the same political party. Over the years, this constituency has been equally represented by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both the BJP and the Congress view the region as their stronghold. Currently, Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, an engineering student, represents the assembly constituency.

At 33 years old, he has held positions as mayor of Bhilai Nagar Municipality and as a former head of the NSUI. He has also established an e-library, a sports field, an indoor stadium, a mothers market, and Shaheed Park, all of which have benefited the community. In addition, he is recognized for having given 4,500 tenant families who had lived in the township for more than 20 years the ability to own property. The majority of voters in Bhilai Nagar work at the Bhilai Steel Plant, which is regarded as a center for steel and education. The first steel plant in Asia, the Bhilai Steel Plant, is located in this area and is considered the pinnacle of SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited). Badruddin Quraishi, a former state minister for the Congress party.