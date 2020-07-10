हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon

Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya to witness heavy rains on Friday, IMD issues red alert

In Bihar, rainfall has been predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places.

The states of Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for these states.

In Bihar, rainfall has been predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places. In the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, the IMD has predicted rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very is likely over Western Himalayan Region, northern parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and northeastern states till July 12. Isolated extremely heavy falls (≥20 cm) are also very likely over Uttarakhand on July 11-12 and over East Uttar Pradesh on July 10-12.

