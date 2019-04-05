Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2019: BSEB to announce matric result by April 15 at bsebinteredu.in

The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10 Result 2019 by April 15 on its official website bsebinteredu.in, sources told Zee News. The Bihar Board already declared the Intermediate or Class 12 examination results last week.

Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Bihar Board Matric examinations this year. The exams ended on February 28.

How to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2019:

1. Visit biharboardonline.in/Result or other official websites

2. Candidates need to enter Roll Code and Roll Number or Student Name.

3. Hit the search button.

4. On the fresh page, look for your Roll Number, Name and Father's Name. On the right side, click on 'Get Result'.

5. The marks sheet will be displayed on the screen.

This year students will also get the opportunity to download a softcopy or PDF copy of their scorecard.

Bihar Intermediate examination or Class 12 results witnessed a pass percentage of 79.76 per cent, up from 52.71 per cent last year. Girls have topped the science and arts stream of the Bihar Intermediate examination (Class 12).