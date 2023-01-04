Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to flag off 'Samadhan Yatra' on January 5, review ongoing projects in 18 districts

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will launch his 'Samadhan Yatra' from West Champaran district on Thursday. He will review ongoing government projects during his yatra from January 5-29 and will also interact with people. "The CM along with his cabinet colleagues Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha reached Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran) on Wednesday," according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The cabinet secretariat department also released the schedule of Kumar's programme, under which 18 districts will be covered. "The minister in-charge of the district and the resident minister of the district, besides chief secretary, DGP and additional chief secretary, principal secretary or the secretary of the departments handling the project will take part in the review meetings. Local MPs, MLAs and MLCs may also take part voluntarily," a circular issued by the cabinet secretariat said.

According to the schedule, the review meeting of Sheohar and Sitamarhi districts will be held at Sitamarhi on January 6 after which Kumar will return to Patna. Besides, meetings will be held in Vaishali, Siwan and Saran (Chhapra) on January 7, 8 and 9, respectively, marked by night stay at Patna on each day.

The CM will resume the yatra in Madhubani on January 11 and then hold a meeting at Darbhanga the next day. Subsequently, a similar exercise will be held in Supaul on January 17, in Saharsa on January 18 and in Araria on January 19.

He will also hold a review meeting in Banka on January 28 and of Munger, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura districts at Munger on January 29.