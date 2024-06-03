Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754584
NewsIndia
BIHAR LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Bihar voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more Bihar Lok Sabha Election

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 Parliamnentary constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, went to the polls in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Bihar Lok Sabha election results 2024 and list of winning and losing candidates on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting 8am. Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Bihar along with other states.

Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Bihar

   <td>CPIM</td>
        <td>TBD</td>
        <td>TBD</td>
    </tr>
    <tr>
        <td>29</td>
        <td> Dulalchand Goswami </td>
        <td>Katihar Bihar</td>
        <td>JD(U)</td>
        <td>TBD</td>
        <td>TBD</td>
    </tr>
    <tr>
        <td>30</td>
        <td> Tariq Anwar </td>
        <td>Katihar Bihar</td>
        <td>INC</td>
        <td>TBD</td>
        <td>TBD</td>
    </tr>
    <tr>
        <td>31</td>
        <td> Sanjay Kumar </td>
        <td>Khagaria Bihar</td>
        <td>CPIM</td>

 

 

 

Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Morcha contested the Bihar Lok Sabha polls in an alliance while the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Indian National Congress, and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) joined hands to contest the polls as part of the INDIA bloc. The exit polls predict NDA to lead and secure around 25-33 seats in Bihar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?