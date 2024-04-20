BJP Candidate From Moradabad Sarvesh Singh Dies Of Heart Attack A Day After Polling For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

New Delhi: Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack. Singh died at AIIMS Delhi hospital after suffering a heart attack, BJP MLA from Moradabad city Ritesh Gupta told ANI.

Taking on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to Singh's family and supporters. "Shocked by the demise of BJP candidate and former MP from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members and their supporters to bear this loss," wrote CM Yogi.

मुरादाबाद लोकसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी एवं पूर्व सांसद कुंवर सर्वेश सिंह जी के निधन से स्तब्ध हूं। ये भाजपा परिवार के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा… — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2024

72-year-old BJP candidate Singh was contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Moradabad parliamentary constituency which went into polls in the first phase of elections held on April 19, 2024.