BJP Candidate From Moradabad Sarvesh Singh Dies Of Heart Attack A Day After Polling For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Sarvesh Singh was contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Moradabad seat which went into polls in the first phase of elections held on April 19.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 09:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack. Singh died at AIIMS Delhi hospital after suffering a heart attack, BJP MLA from Moradabad city Ritesh Gupta told ANI.

Taking on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to Singh's family and supporters. "Shocked by the demise of BJP candidate and former MP from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members and their supporters to bear this loss," wrote CM Yogi.

72-year-old BJP candidate Singh was contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Moradabad parliamentary constituency which went into polls in the first phase of elections held on April 19, 2024.

