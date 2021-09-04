AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj slams BJP over new MCD resolutions

NEW DELHI: In anticipation of their forthcoming defeat in the MCD elections, the BJP has already started to pack their bags and is preparing to run away. However, instead of packing away their cheap antics and hollow promises, they are preparing to run away with bags of money from the MCD. To fulfil this goal the BJP has now decided to give away MCD’s precious land and infrastructure to its loved ones for free. Aam Aadmi Party Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the BJP-ruled MCD has decided to give away land worth thousands of crores to private clinics and its own people at free of cost. The same was brought as a resolution in the Standing Committee of NDMC on 1st September and since has been passed.

Bhardwaj said that through the scheme the BJP is going to give the land of MCD to its own people free of cost and it is clearly written in the proposal that NDMC will give license of vacant buildings and land without any fee.

Bhardwaj said that this will be the world's first license under which land worth crores will be given to its people without any fee and the BJP is preparing to run away from MCD. He asked BJP Delhi State President Adesh Gupta to tell why the BJP is bringing such a cheap policy, why are they going to give land worth crores to their leaders for free.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “BJP is preparing to run away from MCD and is making preparations to distribute all the assets and income sources to its own people for free. The BJP-ruled MCD is selling every expensive plot of land it has for very cheap prices. Preparations are underway to auction the hospitals. All the parks of MCD are about to have shops inside them. BJP is preparing to earn money by handing over the roads to the food vendors. BJP-ruled MCD sold Novelty Cinema land worth 150 crores for 34 crores, Dangal Maidan will be sold for one-fourth the price.”

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The BJP-ruled MCD passed a resolution on September 1 to give all the land and buildings they have to their loved ones for free. Under the MCD, Dispensaries, Medical Centres, Maternity Centres, Chest Clinics account for assets worth several thousand crores. A scheme is being taken out that all the unused and vacant properties worth thousands of crores are going to be given to their loved ones for free. It is written in the proposal that they are preparing to give this land to NGOs without any fee. If these NGOs want, they can also charge some fee from the people for the convenience.”

“In this way, private clinics and BJP’s people are going to get land worth thousands of crores free of cost. MCD says we don't have money, so we have to earn money so we will sell the land of Novelty Cinema worth 150 crore rupees for 34 crore rupees; so that at least 34 crores come to MCD. But in this case, there will be no income of even a single rupee under. They are giving the land for free,” he said.

He informed that the proposal states that the NDMC will provide vacant buildings and land through a license without charging any license fee. “This will be the first such license in the world, under which land and buildings worth crores will be given to their loved ones without any fee. They are practically going to use MCD lands for free and earn money.BJP Delhi State President Adesh Gupta needs to tell why the BJP is bringing such a cheap policy, why are they going to give land worth crores to their leaders, fans and supporters for free instead of helping MCD earn much needed income.”