topStoriesenglish2567657
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

BJP Hits Back at Kejriwal Over 'Biomass Burning by Security Guards Contributing to Delhi's Pollution' Remark

Kejriwal stated that biomass burning accounts for one-fifth of pollution in the state, which increases significantly during the winter when security guards and drivers burn wood and other biomass.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:37 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

BJP Hits Back at Kejriwal Over 'Biomass Burning by Security Guards Contributing to Delhi's Pollution' Remark

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party MP from Delhi Parvesh Verma slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for saying that biomass burning by security guards and drivers is one of the sources of pollution in the national capital. Attacking the Chief Minister, BJP MP Verma tweeted, "According to Delhi`s CM, the pollution of Delhi no longer increases with the stubble of Punjab`s farmers. The Aam Aadmi Party government has done deep research and talked to experts and found out that now pollution in Delhi is increasing due to security guards and drivers.

This is the statement of a CM who always run away from his responsibilities."This comes after Kejriwal spoke about the various reasons for the rise of pollution in the national capital at the launch of real-time pollution data analyser supersite in Delhi on Monday. Speaking at the event, Kejriwal stated that biomass burning accounts for one-fifth of pollution in the state, which increases significantly during the winter when security guards and drivers burn wood and other biomass, causing the city to become a gas chamber owing to temperature inversion.

Kejriwal launched the supersite with "state-of-the-art" air analysers and a mobile air quality monitoring system for a real-time "source apportionment study" to identify the sources of air pollution in the national capital. The supersite situated on Delhi`s Rouse Avenue studies the real-time source apportionment and assists in determining the causes of the rise in air pollution at any specific location in the city.

Live Tv

Arvind Kejriwaldelhi pollution. aam aadmi party govtpollution data analyserair analysers

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'