New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (August 4, 2022) attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it is "horrified" by the Aam Aadmi Party's rapid growth in Gujarat. He also wondered if the BJP is planning to declare Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

In a cryptic tweet, the AAP's national convenor asked if the saffron party is "also not happy" with the work of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"AAP is growing rapidly in Gujarat. The BJP is horrified," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Is it true that the BJP is going to declare Amit Shah ji as the chief ministerial face in the Gujarat Assembly polls?" he asked.

"Is the BJP also angry with Bhupendrabhai Patel's work?" the AAP chief added.

“आप” गुजरात में तेज़ी से बढ़ रही है। भाजपा बुरी तरह बौखलाई हुई है।



क्या ये सच है कि आगामी विधान सभा चुनाव में भाजपा गुजरात में अमित शाह जी को CM चेहरा घोषित करने जा रही है? भूपेन्द्रभाई पटेल के काम से क्या भाजपा भी नाराज़ है? August 4, 2022

Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year, the AAP has launched a membership drive in various states to expand its footprint. The party is currently gearing up to contest all the seats in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

AAP releases first list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

On August 2, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP also released its first list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. With the announcement, it became the first party to declare candidates for the polls in the BJP-ruled Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The announcement came a day after Kejriwal addressed a rally in Gir Somnath district where he promised a monthly unemployment allowance and a guaranteed job to every youth in Gujarat if his party is voted to power.

The schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections is not yet announced by the Election Commission but it is expected to be held in December this year.

(With agency inputs)