BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma dead, Delhi Police calls it 'suicide case'

New Delhi: BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma died in Delhi on Wednesday (March 17). He was 62.

He was found dead at his Delhi residence under mysterious circumstances. The police suspect it to be suicide.

According to Delhi police, they received a call from a staffer.

"Sharma was found hanging and the door was closed from inside," said Delhi Police.

The body of the BJP MP was being brought out of his residence. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur reached the spot.

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled after his demise.

Sharma was elected from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. He was a Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.

Incidentally, Sharma took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine last week on March 13.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP, elected in 2014 and 2019.



Live TV