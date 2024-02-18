BJP National Convention: Amit Shah Takes '9 Months Repeat Speech' Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over OBC Remarks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his repeated remarks related to OBC and caste census. Speaking during the BJP's National Convention, Shah said that Rahul Gandhi's speech writers give him one topic and he keeps on repeating it for the next nine months and this time he has got OBC topic. Shah said that Rahul Gandhi should look what his party did for OBC before raising the issue.

"Recently, someone gave a speech to Congress prince. It's fix that he will keep repeating that speech for nine months. The script would be changed after nine months. Now, he has got OBC speech. I want to tell him that he should keep a good tutor and read about what Congress did for the OBC. What he is saying is against his own party. In 1957, Kaka Saheb Kalelkar committee gave a report for backward classes and Congress never implemented that. Indira Gandhi put Mandal ayog on backburner in 1980 and when time came for its implementation in 1990, Rajeev Gandhi opposed it in Parliament while in opposition," said Shah.

The BJP leader further said that the BJP has given the country an OBC prime minister and tribal President. Shah alleged that the Congress and Indi Alliance used Dalit, tribal and backward communities as a vote bank. "But for the first time, the work of giving them respect and participation was done by the Modi government of BJP," said Shah.

Union HM Amit Shah also questioned the objective of the INDI alliance. "PM Modi aims at self-reliant India. Sonia Gandhi's aim is to make Rahul Gandhi the PM , Pawar Saheb's aim is to make his daughter the CM, Mamata Banerjee's aim is to make her nephew the CM, Stalin's aim is to make his son the CM, Lalu Yadav's aim is to make his son the CM, Uddhav Thackeray's aim is to make his son the CM and Mulayam Singh Yadav ensured that his son becomes the CM," said Shah while adding that those who aim to grab power for their family will never think of the welfare of the poor.