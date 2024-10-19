Advertisement
JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

BJP Releases First List Of 66 Candidates For Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The saffron party has nominated state chief Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP Releases First List Of 66 Candidates For Jharkhand Assembly Polls

BJP released the first of 66 candidates list on Saturday for Jharkhand Assembly Polls. The saffron party has nominated state chief Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara, former CM Champai Soren from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, Meera Munda from Potka.

 

 

