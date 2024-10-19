BJP Releases First List Of 66 Candidates For Jharkhand Assembly Polls
The saffron party has nominated state chief Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara.
BJP released the first of 66 candidates list on Saturday for Jharkhand Assembly Polls. The saffron party has nominated state chief Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara, former CM Champai Soren from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, Meera Munda from Potka.
BJP releases the first list of 66 candidates for the #JharkhandElection2024
Party's state chief Babulal Marandi to contest from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara, former CM Champai Soren from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from… pic.twitter.com/uXhfDpfTxq — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024
