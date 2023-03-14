BJP Should Not Say Modi Ji Has Directed 'RRR': Kharge's Dig At PM After Naatu Naatu's Oscar Award

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday (March 14, 2023) congratulated the makers of "Naatu Naatu", the chartbuster from SS Rajamauli's film "RRR", and the documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" for winning two Oscars. When the House met, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned "Naatu Naatu" for winning the Academy Award for "Best Original Song" and "The Elephant Whisperers" for winning the Oscar for "Best Documentary Short Film". Leader of Opposition and Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that they should not say Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "directed" the movie. In a lighter vein, he also said that the BJP should not jump to claim credit for the Oscars.

Kharge also stated it was a matter of great pride that two cinemas from southern India have won the award.

"My request is that the ruling party should not take credit that we have directed, we have written the poem, or Modi Ji has directed this film. They should not say that is only my request. It is the contribution of the country," the Congress president quipped as Dhankhar and Rajya Sabha MPs broke into laughter.

Kharge's party colleague Jairam Ramesh added that the chair should not expunge these remarks.

"This is an occasion for collective celebration and not for narrow partisan point scoring the leader of the house is doing," Ramesh said.

Earlier during the proceedings, Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed that the 95th Academy Awards was a moment of glory for us.

"The wins for 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'RRR' mark a new recognition of the full spectrum of cinema that India produces," he said.

"The awards will further help internationalisation of the Indian film industry. These achievements also reflect a global appreciation of vast talent, immense creativity, and committed dedication of Indian artists," he added, congratulating the entire team of artists associated with the two ventures for a "well-earned recognition".

Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "'The Elephant Whisperers' has been made by two women of eminence. It is about gender. It is about respect for our women of India. It is a great mark of recognition for India's women."

It is also about sustainability, which has become core to our philosophy, he said, adding the scriptwriter of RRR, V Vijayendra Prasad, is a Rajya Sabha MP.

SP MP Jaya Bachchan said she was happy that the House was discussing the most important ambassadors of the country, the film fraternity.

"The market of cinema is here. It is not in America," she said.

The film fraternity has represented the country and won a number of awards, Bachchan, a popular Bollywood actress, said adding Satyajit Ray won an oscar in 1992.

Several other MPs also congratulated and hailed the Oscar winners.

