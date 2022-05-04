BJP slams MK Stalin over ban on Dharmapuram mutt Adheenam procession

The BJP has slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his government's decision to ban a palanquin procession for Dharmapuram mutt Adheenam (Chief Seer). State BJP chief K Annamalai, criticising the decision, has said that he will openly defy the government if the same is not reversed soon.

"If government opposes Dharmapuram Adheenam's 'Pattina Pravesam', we will break the government rule and will carry the 'Adheenam' in palanquin ourselves. Government should take back their order," Annamalai was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"Ban on Dharmapura Adheenam’s centuries-old ‘Pattina Pravesham’ is an affront to Tamil Nadu's civilisational culture. I’ll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders. We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order," the BJP chief tweeted earlier.

Meanwhile, Madurai Adheenam Chief Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal too criticised the decision.

"For past 500 years this (Pattina Pravesam) was going on. But this year, suddenly it's not happening, I'm pained. Even the British had permitted Pattina Pravesam," Madurai Adheenam Chief Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal said today.

"It is reprehensible to ban the event claiming it affects the dignity of human beings. Interfering with the religious practices is condemnable. I appeal to the Chief Minister M K Stalin to shoulder the responsibility to conduct the Pattina Pravesam," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI earlier.

Enforcing a prohibitory order, the revenue authorities in Mayiladuthurai district invoked the provisions of Article 23 of the Constitution of India and said the event could not take place as people are made to carry the palanquin. They took into account the staunch opposition from certain groups and opined the outbreak of law and order will be imminent if the event was conducted.

During the Pattina Pravesam procession, the pontiff of the Dharmapuram Aadheenam, founded in 16th century, is carried on a decorated palanquin and he is greeted by his devotees.

Dharmapuram is situated close to the Mayuranatha temple on the southern bank of the river Cauvery. The math was established by Sri Gurugnanasambandar for propagating Shaivism. He and his successors were great scholars in Tamil and are known for their rich contribution to Tamil language, devotional literature and Shaiva Siddhanta.

"I have been a pupil of Dharmapuram Aadheenam. Even if it endangers my life, I will myself go over there and carry him on my shoulders, if the officials don't lift the ban," Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal said when asked about his stance.

Questioning the rationale behind the ban, he wondered if the event had disturbed the peace and tranquility in the past.