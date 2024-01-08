New Delhi: Full-scale preparations are in progress for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir scheduled on January 22. The event is anticipated to draw thousands of dignitaries and individuals from diverse sections of society and with less than 15 days remaining in the event, the Bharatiya Janata Party is scheduled to hold an important meeting to see the arrangements for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha program.

On January 10, the BJP is set to conduct a pivotal meeting to review the arrangements for the consecration ceremony and subsequent activities, such as visits and prayers by devotees, scheduled until March 25. Eminent personalities, including BJP's National General Secretary Organization BL Santosh, National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, and others, are anticipated to partake in this significant gathering.

Several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.