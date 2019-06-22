close

Rajnath Singh

BJP's win after SP-BSP alliance a big thing: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said on Friday that after the SP-BSP alliance, people were making a different guess but they could not get even 40 per cent of the votes. 

Lucknow: On his first visit to Lucknow after getting re-elected to Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP victory in the Lok Sabha election was a big thing as the party increased its seats and the vote share despite the alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance. Claiming that people gave overwhelming support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said on Friday that after the SP-BSP alliance, people were making a different guess but they could not get even 40 per cent of the votes. 

"On the contrary, the BJP got nearly 50 per cent of votes in the state," he said. "Even after staying in power for five years, there was no anti-incumbency, but on the contrary, there was pro-incumbency. The BJP enhanced its vote share and also its number of MPs. This is indeed a big thing," he added. He also praised the soldiers for enhancing the pride of the country. "They carried out a surgical strike and then conducted an air strike, telling the entire world that India is not a weak country," Singh said.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's point of view was that basic necessities of people should at least be fulfilled. Discussions with the state government on various mega projects had already started, he said.

Striking an emotional chord with those present on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said he would remain indebted to people of Lucknow for showering love and affection on him. "The party workers in Lucknow worked very hard and I want to thank everyone," he said. 

Rajnath SinghBJPSPBSP
