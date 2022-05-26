BREAKING: Cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur, 5 tenders on spot

An explosion occurred in a building n South Delhi’s Chhatarpur area on Thursday, reported ANI. Reportedly, five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway. Three people have gotten injured in the last and have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

#UPDATE | Second and third floor of a building damaged in blast due to LPG leakage, in Chhatarpur area of Delhi. Three people got injured and sent to hospital. pic.twitter.com/fQmnaPC12i — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

According to ANI, the blast occured due to LPG leakage and two floors of the building have been completely damaged.