Delhi blast

BREAKING: Cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur, 5 tenders on spot

An explosion occurred in a building n South Delhi’s Chhatarpur area on Thursday, reported ANI. Reportedly, five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway. Three people have gotten injured in the last and have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

BREAKING: Cylinder blast in Delhi&#039;s Chhattarpur, 5 tenders on spot
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

An explosion occurred in a building n South Delhi’s Chhatarpur area on Thursday, reported ANI. Reportedly, five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway. Three people have gotten injured in the last and have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

According to ANI, the blast occured due to LPG leakage and two floors of the building have been completely damaged.

