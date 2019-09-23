Blow to Pakistan as US President Donald Trump refuses to mediate in Kashmir issue without India's consent

In yet another diplomatic blow to Pakistan, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he was willing to mediate on Kashmir issue but stressed that he will do it only if both India and Pakistan want him to act as a mediator. Trump made the statement during a bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York. "I am ready, willing and able. It's a complex issue. It's being going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it," Trump said.

President Trump noted that he has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan and he can be a very good arbitrator between the two countries. On Sunday (September 22), during the 'Howdy, Modi' mega event in Houston, US, Trump called PM Modi "one of America’s most devoted and most loyal friend" and said that he is doing a truly exceptional job for India and all of the Indian people.

On July 22, 2019, President Trump had claimed that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir issue when the two leaders met “weeks ago” on the sidelines of G20 Summit. Trump had made this claim during a joint press brief with Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Washington.

Trump's claim was immediately rejected by India with Centre "categorically" denying no such suggestion was ever made. Citing the Shimla agreement and the Lahore declaration, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that there was no question of India seeking mediation by any third party in Kashmir as the issue was a bilateral one between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Trump had reiterated his offer on August 1, 2019 but added that is up to PM Modi to accept the offer of assistance. India has repeatedly maintained that Pakistan must end cross border terrorism if it wants to engage in talks with New Delhi.