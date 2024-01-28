trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714809
Breaking: Bihar Political Turmoil - Nitish Kumar Resigns, Mahagathbandhan Govt Falls; 10 Key Developments

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the record 9th time this evening.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today resigned ending days of speculations. With his resignation, the Mahagathbandhan government formally fell in the state paving way for the return of the NDA government. Nitish Kumar's JDU has already received letter of support from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Kumar will take oath as the CM of the state once again this evening. While CM Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Patna today, he also staked claim to form a government with the support of the BJP and the HAM. 

This is a developing story.

