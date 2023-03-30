Indore Temple Stepwell Roof Caves In; 17 People Still Feared Trapped

A major accident took place in Indore's Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple as more than 25 people fell into a stepwell after the roof of the well caved in. Efforts are being made to pull out the people who fell into the stepwell. The incident occurred at around 12 PM when devotees were offering prayers in the temple in Patel Nagar on the occasion of Ram Navami. The accident took place on the occasion of Ram Navami when the temple was witnessing a huge rush of devotees. Efforts are on to rescue the people who fell in the stepwell. According to reports, senior police officials including Indore Police Commissioner has reached the spot. In the video footage, policemen can be seen trying to pull people out using ropes. So far, eight people have been rescued while 17 people are still said to be trapped.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognizance of the incident. CM Chouhan has instructed Indore Collector and Indore Commissioner to speed up the rescue operation. "CMO is in constant touch with the Indore district administration. Top officers of Indore Police and district administration are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to evacuate the devotees. Some people have also been rescued," said the Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

It further said, "About 8 people have been evacuated from Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple and sent to the hospital. Administration including police, district administration, and SDRF were present on the spot. Several ambulances have been deployed."

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Many feared being trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in Patel Nagar area in Indore.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qfs69VrGa9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

Administrative staff reached the spot. The temple has been evacuated following the accident and a police team has also been deployed at the site to not let people enter the temple premises. Those rescued have been shifted to nearby hospitals.