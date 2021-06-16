हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manipur

Breaking: Manipur cancels class 10, 12 board exams 2021

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education had in April this year postponed the board exams 2021 for class 10 and 12 due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Board exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 in the state were scheduled to commence from May 5, 2021. 

Breaking: Manipur cancels class 10, 12 board exams 2021
Representational image

New Delhi: Manipur government on Wednesday (June 16) cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations in state-run schools. According to reports, the decision to cancel the board exams 2021 in the state was taken in wake of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the state. 

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education had in April this year postponed the board exams 2021 for class 10 and 12 due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The Manipur government had also ordered to shut all educational institutions including coaching classes, boarding and hostels in schools, and private hostels accommodating students with immediate effect in the state.

The Manipur board exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to commence from May 5, 2021. 

This is a developing story and more details are awaited. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
