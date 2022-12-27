BREAKING: PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Modi meets with car accident in Karnataka’s Mysuru

PM Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi was injured in a car accident in Mysuru on Tuesday. He was going to Bandipur with his family. The accident happened on Tuesday at around 2 pm. The Mercedes car they were traveling in rammed into a divider. He was accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. The car was badly damaged in the accident. The grandson has fractured his leg. Everyone else had minor injuries. All have been admitted to Jaypee Hospital in Mysuru for treatment. According to reports, the incident took place on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway at around 2 pm.

Following the incident, the police have strengthened security in and around the hospital.

(Story to be updated)