Advertisement
NewsIndia
CENTRE'S FACT CHECK UNIT

BREAKING: Supreme Court Stays Centre's Notification To Set Up Fact Check Unit

The Narendra Modi led-centre designated the Fact Check Unit (FCU), which operates under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Supreme Court Stays Centre's Notification To Set Up Fact Check Unit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put a hold on the operation of the March 20 notification concerning the Fact Check Unit (FCU) by the Central government, under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2023 (IT Amendment Rules 2023).

The Supreme Court has decided to keep the notification on hold until the Bombay High Court makes a decision on the challenges to the Information Technology Rules Amendment 2023. The FCU was established with the purpose of overseeing content on social media related to its operations, in accordance with the recently amended IT Rules.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds