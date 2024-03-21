New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put a hold on the operation of the March 20 notification concerning the Fact Check Unit (FCU) by the Central government, under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2023 (IT Amendment Rules 2023).

The Supreme Court has decided to keep the notification on hold until the Bombay High Court makes a decision on the challenges to the Information Technology Rules Amendment 2023. The FCU was established with the purpose of overseeing content on social media related to its operations, in accordance with the recently amended IT Rules.

Further details awaited.