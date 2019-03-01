हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

BSF arrests Indian national from near border outpost, seizes cellphone with Pakistani SIM card

The 21-year-old man has been identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, son of  Muhammad Farooq, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

File photo

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur on Friday arrested an Indian national from near the border outpost and seized a mobile phone with Pakistani SIM card, in use, from his possession.

The 21-year-old man has been identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, son of  Muhammad Farooq, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The contact number of the sim card seized from Shahrukh's possession is added to eight Pakistani groups. Six other Pakistan phone numbers have also been retrieved from him.

Shahrukh is now in the custody of the Mumdot Police, who are interrogating him.

This comes on a day when IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who is is Pakistan's captivity, is expected to be released. The 35-year-old Wing Commander has been in Pakistan since Wednesday after his MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out during a dogfight to repel an attack by the neighbouring country.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early on Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

