Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Punjab foiled one more attempt of smuggling attempt through a Pakistani drone on Tuesday (May 10). The BSF Punjab frontier said the vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pakistan carrying 9 packets and brought it down.

The drone was fired with nine shots by the BSF troops and the security forces seized around 10 kg of heroin, reported ANI quoting the BSF Punjab frontier.

"Yesterday around 11.15 pm, our soldiers heard the humming of a drone flying over the fence and fired 9 shots toward the flying object," Amritsar BSF DIG B Singh told ANI.

BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pakistan drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pakistan & brought it down. The drone was carrying 9 packets: BSF Punjab Frontier pic.twitter.com/a0qLmnw4fd — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

"During the search, we recovered a hexacopter drone and seized around 10 kg of heroin. The drone was coming from the Pakistan side," he added.

Earlier on Saturday (May 6) a drone movement was detected and effectively repulsed by the BSF in the Arnia sector in Jammu.

"A drone from the Pakistan side was observed coming towards the Indian side in the Arnia area at 19:25 hours with blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the International Border (IB), alert BSF troops fired six rounds at the drone due to which it returned back immediately," the BSF said.

Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Frontier had successfully killed 6 Pakistani smugglers and intruders in the past year. The force also captured one Pakistan drone and seized over 484 kg of heroin from the 553 km stretch of Indo Pak international border in Punjab in 2021.

(With agency inputs)

