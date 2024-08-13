Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on August 9. The Court has asked the Kolkata Police to hand over all documents to the CBI immediately.

A protesting doctor reacted to the news, "We are very happy and relieved that the case has been transferred to CBI. The accused will be arrested soon now..." Earlier today, doctors and medical students held a protest at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday after the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from Tuesday in solidarity against the sexual assault and murder of a woman doctor.

Earlier, The Calcutta High Court asked the former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh to submit a leave application.

This comes after Ghosh's appointment as principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata immediately after his resignation from RG Kar College triggered protests.

Sandip Ghosh resigned from the position of principal at RG Kar Medical College on Monday alleging that he was being defamed on social media platforms following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital premises.

The Chief Justice division bench of the Calcutta HC was considering several PILs in the matter on Tuesday. During the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned the appointment of the former principal."How can the principal - who resigned by taking moral responsibility, be appointed as the principal of another government college? The court has asked him to submit a leave application by 3 pm today or the court will pass an order for him to leave the position," the court observed.

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. An investigation has established rape and murder. Reportedly, the body of the deceased bore scratch marks, indicating that there was some struggle at the time of the incident. The family has reportedly alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a meeting with a delegation of the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded an impartial and thorough investigation of the case and punishment of the culprits from the West Bengal government.

IMA had written to the health minister demanding a detailed inquiry into the conditions enabling the crime as well as the steps to improve the safety of doctors especially women in the workplace.