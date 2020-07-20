हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

Calcutta High Court rejects plea for CBI enquiry into death of BJP MLA from Hemtabad Debendra Nath Ray

In a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the plea for CBI enquiry into the death of Debendra Nath Ray, the BJP MLA from Hemtabad. Roy was found hanging from a tin shed at a shop near his house in Bindal village on July 13 morning. 

The post mortem report said that his death was due to hanging and no other injury marks were found on his body. But the BJP has claimed that he was murdered. Later, his family with the help of the BJP moved the Calcutta HC and prayed for CBI enquiry into the case. 

A suicide note was found from the pocket of Ray. The note mentions the names of two persons and reads, "these two people are responsible for my death". The names are not being shared by the police as their role need to be investigated.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had called it a 'cold-blooded murder' which 'is shocking and unfortunate'. He had asked for a CBI investigation as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) 'will not do fair enquiry.'

Tags:
BJPDebendra Nath RayDebendra Nath Ray deathCalcutta High CourtCBI
