Coronavirus

Cancel CBSE 2021 board exams: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joins Rahul Gandhi in appealing to Centre amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

The AAP Supremo said that conducting the board exams for over 6 lakh Delhi students can become major COVID-19 hotspots.

Cancel CBSE 2021 board exams: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joins Rahul Gandhi in appealing to Centre amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) appealed to the Centre to cancel the upcoming CBSE 2021 board exams due to spurt in the COVID-19 cases.

"6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams." Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM adde, "Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled."

