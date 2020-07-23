Candidates clearing JEE Main don't require 75% marks in Class 12 this year for admission to NITs, CFTIs

The Centre on Thursday announced that the candidates qualifying the JEE Main 2020 will now not require the mandatory 75 per cent marks in Class 12 this year for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). The move comes amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank declared that the qualifying candidates will only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class 12 examination irrespective of the marks obtained.

So far, for admissions in NITs and other CFTIs apart from qualifying the JEE Main exam, the eligibility was to secure a minimum of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in the qualifying examinations. However, due to prevailing circumstances, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion, said the HRD Minister.

Nishank tweeted, "For admissions in NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying JEE Main, the eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations."

He added, "Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (#CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs. JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained."

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains, which has been postponed twice, will now be held from September 1-6.