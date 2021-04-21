हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI arrests former GST Superintendent on corruption charges

Gandhi has been accused of acquiring money to the tune of Rs 3.74 crores through illegal means.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former Superintendent of GST, Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, on charges of corruption in Hyderabad.

Gandhi has been accused of acquiring money to the tune of Rs 3.74 crores through illegal means.

The CBI had registered a case against Gandhi and his wife in July 2019 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 3,74,74,046 illicitly.

During the investigation, CBI issued notices under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. However, the accused did not cooperate with the investigation and did not furnish requisite information and documents pertaining to the case.

It was further alleged that the accused had influenced the witnesses and dissuaded them from joining the investigation and disclosing relevant facts of the case.

Gandhi has also been accused of furnishing false and fabricated COVID-19 positive reports in the name of his family members.

He was produced before the competent court on Wednesday and was remanded to judicial custody till May 7.

