JAMMU AND KASHMIR

CBI Raids Satyapal Malik Residence, Other Locations In Kiru Hydroelectric Project Contract Case

The contract was awarded when Satyapal Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Central Bureau Of Investigation today conducted raids at more than 30 places, including the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as part of its investigation into alleged corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru Hydroelectric project contract in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is a developing story.

