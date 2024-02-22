CBI Raids Satyapal Malik Residence, Other Locations In Kiru Hydroelectric Project Contract Case
The contract was awarded when Satyapal Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Central Bureau Of Investigation today conducted raids at more than 30 places, including the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as part of its investigation into alleged corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru Hydroelectric project contract in Jammu and Kashmir.
#BreakingNews: जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व गवर्नर सत्यपाल मलिक के घर CBI का छापा#CBIRaid #SatyapalMalik #JammuKashmir #KiruHydroElectricProject | @JournoPranay @capt_ivane pic.twitter.com/3LdofXbdIV — Zee News (@ZeeNews) February 22, 2024
This is a developing story.
