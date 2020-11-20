CBSE board exam 2021 to be postponed? Check out official statements

CBSE board exams 2020: All eyes are set on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The two central boards are yet to announce their final decision on re-scheduling of Class 10 and 12 board exams.

It is to be noted that Maharashtra and Gujarat State Boards have announced to postpone the class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2021 in their states till May instead of February-March, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, CBSE and CISCE are still assessing the situation.

A few days back, several media reports had claimed that CBSE board exams might be postponed by 45-60 days. However, a final announcement on the same is awaited from the board. Experts believed that the CBSE might postpone the board exams as the academic cycle has been disrupted. They asserted that actual decision on conducting the board exams can only be taken once normal classes resume.

It is to be noted that CBSE normally conducts the Class 10, 12 board examinations in February and March but it is likely that the CBSE may postpone the exam due to coronavirus pandemic. The date sheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations is usually released in December and it remains to be seen whether CBSE would do the same this year too. In 2019, CBSE had released the date sheet in early November as it had announced its decision to pre-pone the board exams. This year, the CBSE is yet to make any announcement regarding the release of the date sheet for 2021 board exams.

Sources claimed that many students and parents want the CBSE to postpone the exams till May due to coronavirus outbreak. It is likely that the decision taken by Maharashtra and Gujarat boards would force the CBSE to take a similar decision and make an announcement soon.

The CBSE had recently released the latest sample papers with marking scheme, leading to speculations that the board is planning to hold the exam on time.

In July, CBSE had slashed the syllabus for the CBSE academic session 2020-21 by 30% due to the loss of classes as a result of coronavirus pandemic. It is expected that CBSE might further reduce the syllabus for upcoming CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2021.

Several media reports have claimed that the CBSE is likely to release Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Time Table 2021 in a few days. The date sheet will contain all important exam dates for 2021. Once released, students can check the exam dates at cbse.nic.in.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court on November 17 had dismissed a petition seeking waiver of the exam fees for students of class 10th and 12th in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being faced by some parents.

