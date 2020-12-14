CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates announcement likely on this date - Details here

After interacting online with students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders on December 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will now interact with teachers to hold discussions about the upcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams on December 17.

"Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all," the education minister said in a tweet.

During his webinar on December 10 (Thursday), Ramesh Pokhriyal noted that the Centre was committed to give equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 outbreak and he assured that all steps will be taken in this regard.

"For us, your education and your security are equally important to us. Firstly, your security is important, and then, adjacent to that is your education. The slight inconvenience that students have experienced during the lockdown will eventually be wither away," Pokhriyal said.

The Union Minister also informed the students that the CBSE has been working to hold the Board Exams in 2021. "Considering the many concerns, CBSE has reduced the syllabus for Class 10 and 12 board exam 2021 by 30 per cent," the Union Minister added.

According to Pokhriyal, the consultations are on with stakeholders to finalise the dates of CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations and the dates will be announced soon.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting board examinations including practical. In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored," he said.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that 2021 Class 10, 12 board will be conducted in written mode only and not online.