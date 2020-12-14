हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates announcement likely on this date - Details here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with teachers to hold discussions about the upcoming CBSE board exams on December 17. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates announcement likely on this date - Details here

After interacting online with students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders on December 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will now interact with teachers to hold discussions about the upcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams on December 17. 

"Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all," the education minister said in a tweet.

During his webinar on December 10 (Thursday), Ramesh Pokhriyal noted that the Centre was committed to give equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 outbreak and he assured that all steps will be taken in this regard.

"For us, your education and your security are equally important to us. Firstly, your security is important, and then, adjacent to that is your education. The slight inconvenience that students have experienced during the lockdown will eventually be wither away," Pokhriyal said.

The Union Minister also informed the students that the CBSE has been working to hold the Board Exams in 2021. "Considering the many concerns, CBSE has reduced the syllabus for Class 10 and 12 board exam 2021 by 30 per cent," the Union Minister added.

According to Pokhriyal, the consultations are on with stakeholders to finalise the dates of CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations and the dates will be announced soon.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting board examinations including practical. In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored," he said.

Live TV

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that 2021 Class 10, 12 board will be conducted in written mode only and not online.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECBSE 2021CBSE Board Exams 2021
Next
Story

News bulletin Dec 14: Farmers hunger strike, nationwide protest today; 2020' last solar eclipse today and other top events
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M56S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will Mamta return to power through Murder marketing?