CBSE marking scheme for Class 10 board exams 2021: Latest updates students must know

Amid the rising speculations over Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decision to hold Class 10, 12 Board exams in 2021, the CBSE has already released the sample papers and marking schemes for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021.

The CBSE has released the new question paper design and the evaluation scheme for the class 10 board exam in order to help the students prepare well for the important exam. The students can take help of these subject-wise marking schemes to check the answers to all questions asked in the sample papers. The marking scheme released by CBSE also helps the student in knowing the answer writing skills.

Important features of the CBSE marking scheme:

- It mentions suggestive answers.

- The marking scheme suggests the correct way of including the key concepts and keywords.

- It reveals the step-wise marking scheme which will be used by evaluators to check the answer sheets of candidates.

- It showcases the right way to answer the questions keeping them concise and informative.

All the students who are preparing to appear in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam should analyse the CBSE marking scheme of each sample paper in order to understand how to write their answers in best way to obtain maximum marks.

Earlier, the CBSE had said that application-based questions will be introduced by the Board in 2021 class 12 board exams.

“There will be more case-study based questions wherein a paragraph will be given to students and they will have to answer questions after reading the paragraph. This will assess students on their reading, understanding, interpretation, and answer writing abilities and move away from the root learning,” Joseph Emmanuel, director, academics at CBSE was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Earlier, these questions used to carry one mark but it is likely that from 2021 these questions would translate into short or long questions. It is to be noted that the CBSE has already released sample papers based on the new format.