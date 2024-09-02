Changing Demography, Rising Muslim Population In Spotlight In Himachal, Uttarakhand | DNA Decodes

In Uttarakhand, outrage over the alleged molestation of a local minor girl has brought people to the streets. The incident occurred in Nand Nagar, Chamoli, where a Muslim youth was accused of molesting the girl. When locals protested the incident, the accused fled the scene. Demanding his immediate arrest, the residents staged demonstrations and shut down markets in the area. The anger also spread to the nearby town of Gopeshwar, where locals expressed their fury over the incident.

Protesters voiced their concerns about the safety of their daughters, citing the changing demographics in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as a major reason for the rising insecurity. They repeatedly demanded strict action from the administration, stressing their fears for the safety of their sisters and daughters.

The protests have centered around four individuals: Arif, Shahid, Ayub, and Ahmed, whose names have sparked widespread unrest in Chamoli.

In the wake of the recent heinous rape and murder incident in Kolkata, questions about the safety of daughters across the country have intensified. In Nand Nagar, when news of the molestation incident broke, enraged locals vandalized the accused's shop, threw its contents onto the street, and forced the closure of nearby markets.

As tensions escalated, police forces were deployed to the streets, but the anger among the people remained unabated. The protestors even marched to the police station, leading to heated exchanges with the officers.

In recent times, there have been several reports in Uttarakhand involving Muslim boys and local girls. In May, a Muslim youth in Uttarkashi’s Purola was accused of attempting to kidnap a Hindu girl. The same month, two minor sisters in Chamoli accused two Muslim youths of rape. In July, a girl in Dehradun claimed that a Muslim youth raped her after concealing his identity.

While the main accused in the Chamoli molestation case has been apprehended, three others remain at large. The repeated pattern of such incidents has led locals to unite against Muslim suspects.

The molestation of the minor girl in Chamoli and the fact that the accused belong to the Muslim community have once again sparked debates over the growing Muslim population in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Demographic changes in the state, particularly in districts like Nainital, have become a focal point of concern.

In the 2001 census, Hindus comprised 84.95% of Uttarakhand's population, while Muslims accounted for 11.92%. By the 2011 census, the Hindu population had decreased to 82.97%, and the Muslim population had risen to 13.95%, marking a 2% increase over ten years. Uttarakhand recorded the second-highest growth rate of Muslim population in the country during this period, following Assam.

District-wise, Haridwar has the highest Muslim population at 34.28%, followed by Udham Singh Nagar at 22.58%, Dehradun at 11.91%, and Nainital at 12.65%. The rapid increase in the Muslim population in hill districts like Nainital highlights the ongoing demographic changes.

Last year, videos went viral on social media, showing unauthorized shrines being built on forest land, leading to claims that Muslims from outside the state were constructing shrines on vacant lands and in forests. In response, the Dhami government launched a bulldozer campaign against illegal shrines.

The controversy over shrines in Uttarakhand mirrors a similar situation in another hill state, Himachal Pradesh, where illegal mosque constructions have sparked protests.

In Shimla’s Sanjauli area, clashes erupted after an illegal mosque construction was reported. The situation escalated when two groups engaged in a physical altercation, injuring a local named Yashpal. Following the altercation, a crowd gathered near the mosque site, chanting slogans. To calm the situation, police and administrative officials intervened, but the crowd remained firm in their demands: the illegal mosque construction must stop, and the Muslim individuals involved in the altercation should face attempted murder charges.

The controversy over the mosque in Sanjauli, built on Waqf Board land, arose after it was discovered that the construction had exceeded the permitted height. Although local authorities denied that the construction took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents claimed otherwise. They also alleged that such constructions were altering the region's demographics and contributing to a rise in crime in Shimla.

The mosque controversy in Shimla has escalated from a dispute over illegal construction to a broader debate about changing population patterns in Himachal Pradesh. A report by the Hindu Jagran Manch highlighted a rapid increase in the number of mosques in the state, particularly during the pandemic.

According to the report, 127 new mosques were built during the COVID-19 period, bringing the total number of mosques in Himachal Pradesh to 520, compared to 393 before the pandemic. The number of madrasas has also increased to 35. The state’s Muslim population, now approximately 150,000, is served by over 500 mosques, with an average of one mosque for every 300 Muslims.

Sirmaur district has the highest number of mosques at 130, followed by Chamba with 87, Kangra with 40, Bilaspur with 34, and Shimla with 30. The 2001 census recorded Muslims as 1.96% of Himachal Pradesh's population, which increased to 2.18% in 2011, indicating ongoing demographic changes in the state.