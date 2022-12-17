topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CGBSE BOARD EXAMS 2023

Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE 10th 12th date sheet released on cgbse.nic.in, check full time table here

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: The Final examinations for CGBSE Class 10 will begin from  March 2, 2023 while for Class 12 the board exams will be commenced on March 1, 2023, scroll down to check the detailed timetable of CGBSE Board exams 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE 10th 12th date sheet released on cgbse.nic.in, check full time table here

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of School Education has released the CGBSE 2023 Board Exam Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12. Students who will be appearing for the CGBSE Class 10 Exam 2023 or CGBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 can now download the Chhattisgarh Board exam date sheet from the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates

According to the official timetable, CGBSE Class 10 2023 Exam will be held from March 2, 2023 to March 24, 2023 and CGBSE Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held from March 1, 2023 and end on March 31, 2023. 

Here's how to download CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet

  • Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in
  • On the home page, Click on the document which “Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table”

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet

  • CGBSE 2023 Board exam Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 will appear on the screen
  • Download and keep a copy for future reference

CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam Timetable

CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam Timetable

As per the official notification, the exams for CGBSE Class 10 and 12  will begin from 9 am and the answer sheets will be distributed at 9:05 am. Students will get time to read the question paper from 9:10 am. Students will be allowed to write the exam from 9:15 am to 12:15pm.

Live Tv

CGBSE Board Exams 2023CGBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023CGBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023CGBSE Board Exams date sheet 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950