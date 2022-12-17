Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE 10th 12th date sheet released on cgbse.nic.in, check full time table here

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of School Education has released the CGBSE 2023 Board Exam Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12. Students who will be appearing for the CGBSE Class 10 Exam 2023 or CGBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 can now download the Chhattisgarh Board exam date sheet from the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates

According to the official timetable, CGBSE Class 10 2023 Exam will be held from March 2, 2023 to March 24, 2023 and CGBSE Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held from March 1, 2023 and end on March 31, 2023.

Here's how to download CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet

Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in

On the home page, Click on the document which “Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table”

CGBSE 2023 Board exam Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy for future reference

CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam Timetable

CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam Timetable

As per the official notification, the exams for CGBSE Class 10 and 12 will begin from 9 am and the answer sheets will be distributed at 9:05 am. Students will get time to read the question paper from 9:10 am. Students will be allowed to write the exam from 9:15 am to 12:15pm.