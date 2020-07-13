CID to probe West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray death case

CID has taken over the investigation of the death of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, Debendra Nath Ray. It is to be noted that Ray was found hanging in Bindal village near his village home on Monday (July 13) morning.

Family members of MLA claim that he has been killed and hanged later. People of the area also claimed that the BJP MLA was murdered and then hanged. However, police said the cause of death will be ascertained after post mortem. His body was sent to Raigunj hospital for post mortem.

Police has also found a suicide note from the pocket of BJP MLA. The note mentions names of two persons and reads, “these two people are responsible for my death”. The names are not being shared by police as their role need to be investigated.

Local enquiry has revealed that he had financial dealings with these two persons named in the note. Ray had recently sold 6-7 bighas of land due to financial crisis. Police is yet to comment whether it is a suicide or a murder as post mortem report is awaited.

BJP president JP Nadda expressed shock over the incident and said, "The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj and failure of law and order in the Mamta government."

"Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019," said West Bengal BJP in a tweet.

Roy was earlier a CPI(M) MLA but had changed camps and joined BJP in 2019. Roy had joined the saffron party in Delhi in presence of senior BJP leaders.