हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Civilian killed in fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Kupwara

On February 2, there were multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Tangdhar, Gurez, Balakot and Mendhar sectors in which one soldier was injured.

Civilian killed in fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&amp;K&#039;s Kupwara
File Image

New Delhi: One civilian was killed and 4 others injured in firing by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (February 3) night. According to reports, Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing on Indian defence positions and villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

Some of the shells landed in the residential areas in which one civilian was killed and 4 others were injured. Some houses were also damaged in the shelling from Pakistan. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani aggression and is responding in equal measure.

On February 2, there were multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Tangdhar, Gurez, Balakot and Mendhar sectors in which one soldier was injured.

Tags:
Pakistanceasefire violationKupwaraJammu and KashmirLine of control
Next
Story

Infant dies after catching cold at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, mother to return for anti-CAA protest

Must Watch

PT35M37S

DNA: Yogi Adityanath's study on Delhi is more powerful than Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal