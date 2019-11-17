close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi offers prayers at Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala ahead of retirement

The CJI was accompanied by his wife Rupanjali Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi offers prayers at Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh&#039;s Tirumala ahead of retirement

TIRUMALA: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is set to formally retire on Sunday (November 170, offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in the Tirumala district of Andhra Pradesh.

He was accompanied by his wife Rupanjali Gogoi.

Gogoi, along with his family, was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by Veda pundits and melam band.

In the sanctum sanctorum, he was explained about the importance of presiding deity and the jewels adorned to Lord Venkateswara. Later the Vedic scholar offered 'Veda Ashirvachanam' in Ranganayakula mandapam.

He first visited Tiruchanur Padmavathi Temple, then lord Varaha Swami then lord Venkateswara Swami.

 

Live TV

TTD CEO Anil Kumar Singhal, Addl EO AV Dharma Reddy, offered Teertha Prasadam of Lord Venkateswara to the top brass dignitary.

Earlier on November 15, the Bar Association organised a farewell ceremony for Ranjan Gogoi on his last working day.

Gogoi sat with Chief Justice-designate Sharad Arvind Bobde in Court 1, according to tradition, and issued notices in all the 10 cases listed in the Court on his last working day. 

He also thanked all the lawyers who addressed him in his honour.

CJI Gogoi, who had held the post since October 3 2018, delivered several historic decisions during his tenure, including key verdicts in highly-sensitive disputes like the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case, the 'Entry of women to Sabarimala Temple' row, and the Rafale deal controversy, and the Assam NRC dispute, to name a few.

Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India, after succeeding 45th CJI Dipak Misra. On November 17, Gogoi will be succeeded by Judge Sharad Arvind Bobde.

Tags:
CJI Ranjan GogoiLord Balaji templeTirumalaAndhra Pradesh
Next
Story

Centre likely to table personal data protection law during winter session of Parliament

Must Watch

PT7M23S

DNA: Non Stop News, 16th November 2019