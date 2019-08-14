close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dawood Ibrahim

Close aide of Dawood Ibrahim's brother arrested from Kerala airport

A close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother was arrested on Tuesday in Kerala for allegedly threatening a businessman. Mohammed Altaf Abdul alias Lateef Saeed, an associate of Dawood`s brother Anees Ibrahim, was arrested from Kannur district's airport for threatening the man on directions of Anees Ibrahim. 

Close aide of Dawood Ibrahim&#039;s brother arrested from Kerala airport

A close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother was arrested on Tuesday in Kerala for allegedly threatening a businessman. Mohammed Altaf Abdul alias Lateef Saeed, an associate of Dawood`s brother Anees Ibrahim, was arrested from Kannur district's airport for threatening the man on directions of Anees Ibrahim. 

Live TV

A court has sent Lateef to police custody till Friday. He was also involved in hawala transactions. He had two Indian passports on which he used to travel to Dubai. The Crime Branch is further investigating the case to ascertain Lateef's activities in India.

Tags:
Dawood IbrahimAnees IbrahimMohammed Altaf AbdulLateef Saeed
Next
Story

India will not be terrified of threats: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's warning to Pakistan

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Indian-American community summit “Howdy, Modi!”; All you need to know