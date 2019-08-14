Close aide of Dawood Ibrahim's brother arrested from Kerala airport

A close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother was arrested on Tuesday in Kerala for allegedly threatening a businessman. Mohammed Altaf Abdul alias Lateef Saeed, an associate of Dawood`s brother Anees Ibrahim, was arrested from Kannur district's airport for threatening the man on directions of Anees Ibrahim.

Live TV

A court has sent Lateef to police custody till Friday. He was also involved in hawala transactions. He had two Indian passports on which he used to travel to Dubai. The Crime Branch is further investigating the case to ascertain Lateef's activities in India.