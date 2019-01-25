CM Yogi says would have eliminated arrested IS suspects had they entered UP

MUMBAI: Underlining his government's policy of dealing strongly with terrorism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed that the nine suspected IS terrorists arrested by Maharashtra ATS, who were planning to create mayhem by poisoning water of river Ganga at the ongoing Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, would have been eliminated had they entered Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the 31st Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day celebration in Mumbai. Yogi Adityanath thanked the Maharashtra ATS for arresting these terrorists and said that all of them would have been killed had they entered UP.

The function organised by a local BJP leader was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik.

Pointing towards the Maharashtra CM, Yogi Adityanath said, "You have done a great job by arresting few people who had sinister motives to do something nasty in the Kumbh. However, had they come to UP, we would have dealt with them at our border only. We know how to deal with such people."

Yogi Adityanath also used the event to highlight the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Kumbh Mela and said: "All sorts of research were taken into account to make the Ganga's water pure, pious and clean and make arrangements hassle-free."

"So far, 3.5 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Kumbh Mela and by the end of congregation, we expect over 15 crore devotees will have taken a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers," he added.

