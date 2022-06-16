New Delhi: In the backdrop of the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the three consecutive days, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday called for massive protests in front of Raj Bhavans and the Central government offices across the country for the next two days. In the letter signed by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, it was stated that without any evidence and facts, the ED is being misused for seeking personal revenge and political vendetta.

"For the last three days, the Central government has turned the AICC headquarters into a fortress without allowing the office bearers and senior leaders to enter there. The police have been brutally manhandling the leaders, party functionaries, and workers and detaining them in different remote stations without citing any reason," mentioned the letter.

"Most shockingly, today, the police forcefully entered the AICC headquarters and mercilessly beat up our workers and leaders inside the premises. The regime at the Centre is desperately using brutal force to crush all peaceful demonstrations and solidarity with this battle for truth," the letter read.

Further, the letter directed all the workers to protest in solidarity with the fight for justice, calling for massive demonstrations in front of Raj Bhavans on Thursday at 11 a.m. It also called for protests in front of all district headquarters and Central government offices across the country on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi grilled for 8 hours by ED

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for about eight hours on Wednesday, the third day of his appearance in the National Herald money laundering case. Gandhi (51) left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 9:30 PM. His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and after Wednesday's round of questioning, he has clocked close to 30 hours with the ED investigators.

He has been called by the agency for the 4th day on June 17 as he sought an exemption for Thursday. The grand old party has called the agency's action vendetta politics of the Centre against opposition leaders as the party's supporters continued protests on roads leading to the ED office.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities involving Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

(With Agency Inputs)